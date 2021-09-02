2 Missouri state senators, ER doctor among early candidates to replace Billy Long in U.S. House

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The filing deadline is not until March 29, 2022 and the primary election isn’t until August 2, 2022 but three candidates have already announced that they’re running for the 7th District Congressional seat being vacated by Billy Long.

Long is running for the U.S. Senate to try and take the place of the retiring Roy Blunt.

Blunt is also a former 7th District Congressman and he joins a long string of well-known Republicans who have held that district seat including Long, Mel Hancock and Gene Taylor.

The 7th District, which covers most of southwest Missouri including Springfield, Joplin and Branson, has not had a Democratic representative hold the office since 1961.

The new list of candidates who have so far announced their intentions to run includes two state senators and an ER doctor.

Dr. Sam Alexander of Fair Play has been working as an emergency room doctor with CoxHealth for the past 30 years. He grew up on a dairy farm and still owns three farms in southwest Missouri and Kansas. The married father of three attends the Bolivar Church of Christ and has no previous political experience.

But he says his profession as a doctor lends itself to serving people in a political role.

“When they arrive at the emergency department I fix people’s problems,” Alexander said. “And our country is broken. We are in bad shape and in need of fixing. As a physician I have the experience to be able to do that. I see people at their best and their worst but I help them through those times and we’re at that time in this country where we need help to get back on track.”

Alexander is joined by a pair of state senators who are also looking to move on to Washington, D.C. as members of Congress.

Eric Burlison of Battlefield is a married father of two who works as a tax consultant and investment adviser. He and his wife are members of Destiny Church in Republic. Burlison was a member of the Missouri House of Representatives from 2009-2016 and the Missouri Senate since 2018.

“This country has never been in such disarray,” Burlison said. “It’s clear we have a lack of leadership. Right now we have a budget that has completely run-away. We are spending money at ludicrous speeds. We have to control spending. That’s a national security issue and that’s exactly why you run for Congress. Congress controls the purse and if I get elected I will fight to make sure we don’t increase the debt ceiling.”

The other state senator is Mike Moon from Ash Grove. Moon is a cattle farmer and married father of five whose been in the state legislature since 2013, spending the first seven years in the Missouri House of Representatives before being elected to the Senate in 2020. Moon is a deacon and Sunday School Teacher at High Street Baptist Church.

“People who know me know that I’m not ashamed to call myself a Christian, a follower of Jesus Christ,” Moon said. “I think I’ve proven over the last nine years in the Missouri General Assembly that I’m not afraid to stand alone if I have to. Even if it’s against our own party. I have been a staunch defender of the Constitution and if you look at my voting record people will often say, ‘You voted against some good stuff.’ And they’re probably right but the reason is it violated the Missouri Constitution some way or the other.”

