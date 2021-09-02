Advertisement

Amber Alert: 3-month-old possibly in danger in Oklahoma

Police in Oklahoma City issued an Amber Alert for Leyla Rivera, a 3-month-old girl. Midaysia...
Police in Oklahoma City issued an Amber Alert for Leyla Rivera, a 3-month-old girl. Midaysia Highwalker is a suspect in the alleged abduction.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (Gray News) - Police in Oklahoma issued a statewide Amber Alert for a 3-month-old that was taken by her mother, who made threatening remarks, they said.

The alert said Leyla Rivera was taken Thursday. She was described as a Black female child last seen wearing a yellow outfit with white daisies.

Midaysia Highwalker, 20, was listed as the suspect. No vehicle information was immediately available.

Officials believe the baby is possibly in danger.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Oklahoma City Police Department at 405-297-1188 or call 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Theresa Beshara-Cox disappeared Monday morning while hiking Hawksbill Crag around 5:30 a.m.
Rescuers locate hiker missing for 2 days near Hawksbill Crag in Newton County, Ark.
Jacob Dylan DeJong/Greene County Jail
Investigators say fight leads to death outside Springfield apartment complex; 1 charged
Two people died in a Springfield crash late Friday night involving a semi-trailer and two other...
Police identify 2 killed in crash in Springfield Friday night
Officers responded to the 3700 block of South Glenstone on Tuesday around 9 p.m.
Police investigate shooting behind hotel in south Springfield; shooter on the run
Photo provided by the Laclede County Sheriff Department
Lebanon, Mo. business owner charged with sodomizing a child, tampering with a witness

Latest News

LIVE: Biden talks about Hurricane Ida response
Heavy winds and drenching rains threatened to overrun a dam in Pennsylvania and caused other...
Death toll rises after Ida’s remnants hit Northeast
Vaccines work despite some breakthrough infections, health officials say.
15 million COVID vaccine doses wasted in US, CDC says
FILE - In this May 12, 2021 file photo, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., speaks to reporters at the...
Democrats promote Cheney to vice chairwoman of Jan. 6 panel
The Texas law, signed by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in May, prohibits abortions once medical...
High court divides 5-4 to leave Texas abortion law in place