Avoiding foodborne illnesses this Labor Day weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Have a safe Labor Day weekend, whether you are at the pool, boating, or grilling.

When it comes to the grill, there are dangers to leaving food exposed to the elements. Cassie Dimmick, the owner of Achieving Your Best, said having a safe holiday starts with transporting the food.

Dimmick said, “When you’re transporting food to your outdoor location, you want to try to keep it fresh.”

Put the fresh food over ice to keep it cool. Do not put raw meats, fruits, and vegetables in the same cooler to avoid cross-contamination. Make sure all food items and containers are sealed tightly.

When you are at your potluck, test that the food is at the right temperature. Bring a meat thermometer with you. The temperature of chicken and poultry should reach 165° F. While beef needs to be around 140° F for a medium cook, and 155° F for well done.

After taking your meats off the grill, watch that their temperature doesn’t fall into the danger zone. The United States Department of Agriculture says the danger zone is when the food temperatures are between 40 °F and 140 °F. Bacteria rapidly grow within these temperatures, even doubling in as little as 20 minutes.

Dimmick said food can normally be left outside for two hours before enough bacteria grow to make you sick. However, if temperatures are in the 90s, food goes bad after an hour.

Alex Fall, who is the co-owner of Breakthrough Nutrition, said, “Dairy products and cheeses would more likely not be good if they’re out on the table in the sun.”

Put these items over ice. Use heaters or insulated containers to keep your hot foods hot.

Avoid cross-contamination at your parties.

Rogelio Rodrigues, who is the co-owner of Breakthrough Nutrition, said, “Switch tongs. If you’re using raw meats to grab with, once that gets cooked, you want to switch utensils.”

“I have seen some people that just put the cooked meat back in the same container as they had the raw meat, and that’s cross-contamination,” Dimmick said, “You also need to plan. If you’re grilling, have some clean containers to put the cooked meat in.”

Wash your hands before scrambling for the food to prevent spreading bacteria.

Package the leftovers and put them away in between meals. Store food in the fridge for up to four days.

