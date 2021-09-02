Convoy of Hope responds to Ida aftermath, distributes hundreds of relief supplies

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Convoy of Hope received the green light to go into the aftermath of Hurricane Ida in Louisiana Monday morning.

It is distributing supplies to hard hit areas like La Place and Kenner, Louisiana. It set up camp at local churches in the areas.

Ethan Forhetz with Convoy of Hope described the conditions, like driving down Sunshine Street in Springfield with every power line down and trees covering the roads.

“We are in La Place, Louisiana and did a major distribution at a church in its parking lot and there were hundreds and hundreds of vehicles,” said Forhetz. “This started at 10 o’clock and by six in the morning cars there were lining the road in line for the products and relief supplies we were giving out.”

“The devastation is just everywhere when you look around the biggest issue is power lines that are down,” said Forhetz. “The entire system of power is down and nobody has power.”

Cars lined up for miles on Wednesday to get basic supplies from the Convoy of Hope. Victims in the area are saying they thought they were prepared, but the aftermath is worse than they imagined.

“I talked to one gentleman who said he got out with Katrina, he didn’t get out this time and it was the worst experience of his life,” said Forhetz. “He was prepared but now he is finding he was not because the water and power system is down and it is going to be a long time before it is up and running.”

The humidity after the hurricane is stifling according to locals and people in the middle of the aftermath.

“It feels hotter than 100 degrees, the humidity is stifling and the people who live here have no where to go to get relief,” said Forhetz.

Convoy of Hope is completely self-sufficient and they come into town with their own shelter and supplies.

“We have everything we need so we are not a drain on the community needs,” said Forhetz. “We do not take up hotel rooms that people who got their houses destroyed need and we are completely self contained.”

Forhetz pointed out their disaster experts saw this storm coming on the radar early last week and were preparing to help.

“They pointed to this storm that had not even formed out in the Caribbean and they identified it to be the next big storm,” said Forhetz.

If you would like to donate to the Convoy of Hope you can click here.

“We are grateful to the people of the Ozarks we always feel special support form people back home,” said Forhetz.

