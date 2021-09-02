Driver of a stolen car crashes near the Springfield-Branson National Airport

NEAR SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -A chase ended in a crash in the roundabout at the Springfield-Branson National Airport.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy tried to pull the driver over near West Bypass and Division after the car was reported stolen out of Springfield. The chase went on Division Street before the crash.

The driver and a passenger were not hurt. Deputies took them into custody.

