Former public works director of Sunrise Beach, Mo. pleads guilty in illegal dumping case

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Brian Scheiter, the former public works director for the village of Sunrise Beach, pleaded guilty Thursday for an illegal sewage dump that happened while he was employed.

According to federal court records, Scheiter reached a plea agreement in the case. He has now pleaded guilty to charges for violating the Clean Water Act through a discharge and failing to report the discharge.

Per court records, thousands of gallons of sewage spilled down a hillside in Sunrise Beach for months from Oct. 4, 2019 to Jan. 7, 2020. That hillside is less than 200 yards away from the popular Captain Ron’s Bar and Grill in the cove, which is famous for the annual Shootout Boat Race.

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources said a concerned resident called to report what they believed to be an improper bypass of partially raw sewage from a treatment facility on January 6, 2020.

In a Jan. 2020 report, the DNR said there was brown foam, oily and greasy scum floating on top of the stream. The report says there was also a wide path of liquid waste on the hill, algae growth and a fishy smell. According to the DNR’s report, Scheiter put down lyme and built a trench to fix the problem.

Scheiter was stripped of his duties as public works director later that month.

Per the plea agreement, Scheiter could face up to a year in prison and one year of mandatory supervised release, in addition to $25,000 in fines.

