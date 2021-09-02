Former Waynesville bus driver claims she was fired for not wearing a mask due to medical reasons

WAYNESVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - A former school bus driver for the Waynesville School District claims she was fired for not wearing a mask due to medical reasons.

Kera Colson enjoys working as a school bus driver. She employed with the Waynesville School District up until this past Tuesday.

Per a federal guidelines, masks are required on school buses for passengers and drivers in Missouri, regardless of vaccination status. That requirement includes the Waynesville School District.

Colson says she had a medical reason for not wearing a mask.

”When we started training, and they sat there and said masks would be required on the bus for kids and drivers, I was told I needed a note if I couldn’t because of a condition I have,” said Colson. “That has nothing to do with me driving a bus.”

Colson showed KY3 a medical note from the doctor. It reads, “It is my medical opinion that Kera Colson shouldn’t be required to wear a mask due to underlying condition that is aggravated when wearing one.”

When she turned in the note, the district asked for a release to her medical information.

”I did not feel comfortable letting anybody get into what should only be between me and my doctor [with] my medical history. I was cleared to drive a bus, and that’s where I think it should stop,” said Colson.

On Tuesday, she was called into her boss’s office.

”I was told that I had two choices. I could either resign or they could fire me, and I told them I was not voluntarily leaving my job because I was not going to leave these kids,” said Colson.

The Waynesville School District says it is optional for students to wear a mask in the schools, but masks are required on the bus for drivers and students.

When asked for a comment, a representative for the Waynesville School District said they do not comment on personnel issues.

