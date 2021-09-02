Gay history exhibit removed from museum at Missouri Capitol

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - A state senator is demanding to know why an exhibit on the gay rights movement in Missouri was removed from the state Capitol.

Sen. Greg Razer, a Democrat from Kansas City, is the only openly gay member the of the Missouri Senate. He said the exhibit was removed this week from the Missouri State Museum in the Capitol.

That came after a legislative aide for state Rep. Mitch Boggs, a Republican from La Russell, posted pictures of the exhibit on Facebook and questioned why it was being displayed.

A spokeswoman for the Department of Natural Resources confirmed the exhibit was removed but didn’t say who made that decision.

Missouri State Rep. Crystal Quade (D-Springfield) released the following statement on the exhibit’s removal:

“The removal amid political pressure of a temporary display in the Missouri Capitol Museum commemorating the struggle for LGBT rights in Kansas City is just the latest example of the Republican war on the truth. Only scared people with small minds feel threatened by historical facts that challenge them to reevaluate what they think they know. The state Capitol belongs to all Missourians, and all Missourians deserve to have their history represented in it. This display must be reinstated immediately.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 AP. All rights reserved.