Lawrence Co. prosecutor says plea deal in murder case is the best route to justice

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield family outraged after they say an accused killer isn’t being held accountable.

James Pride, of Lawrence County is charged with the stabbing death of Springfield woman Patricia Uranga last year.

“He brutally murdered our mom,” said Tricia Chastain, Uranga’s daughter.

Uranga’s body was found inside a vehicle near Pride’s home just north of Marionville along State Highway 14.

“Thank God his mother did call the authorities because we would have been looking for our mom,” said Tricia Chastain.

Currently, Pride is charged with first-degree murder. But his defense is offering a plea deal that consists of second degree murder with a sentencing range of up to 30 years.

Tricia Chastain asked, “Why are they making sweet deals for him. What about my dead mother? What about the fact that James Pride is a repeat criminal offender that is just living off the system, who’s doing drugs and breaking probation. Twenty-one and a quarter. Is that the going rate on a life?”

Tricia Chastain and her brother Kyle say they are disappointed.

“I had called and found out that the plea deal was put in. Then he explained to me the reasons why. I did kind of shut down because there’s not a whole lot that you can do,” said Tricia Chastain.

Lawrence County Prosecutor Don Trotter says this is the best route to justice based upon the evidence in this case.

“I’m inclined to take the offer from the defense at this time even after talking to the victims. Obviously a jury is very unpredictable. Maybe they give us a better outcome but they can give us a lot worse. That’s what I’m worried about. This is the most fair and just outcome that we can come up with,” he said.

The Chastains say it’s not enough.

“She didn’t have enemies. She didn’t have enemies at all,” Kyle Chastain.

Tricia Chastain said, “All I have is that urn up there, pictures and memories. We’re never going to forget my mom.”

The plea deal is expected to be accepted by prosecutors when James Pride is back in front of a judge next week.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.