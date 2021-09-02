Advertisement

Lawrence Co. prosecutor says plea deal in murder case is the best route to justice

By Frances Watson
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield family outraged after they say an accused killer isn’t being held accountable.

James Pride, of Lawrence County is charged with the stabbing death of Springfield woman Patricia Uranga last year.

“He brutally murdered our mom,” said Tricia Chastain, Uranga’s daughter.

Uranga’s body was found inside a vehicle near Pride’s home just north of Marionville along State Highway 14.

“Thank God his mother did call the authorities because we would have been looking for our mom,” said Tricia Chastain.

Currently, Pride is charged with first-degree murder. But his defense is offering a plea deal that consists of second degree murder with a sentencing range of up to 30 years.

Tricia Chastain asked, “Why are they making sweet deals for him. What about my dead mother? What about the fact that James Pride is a repeat criminal offender that is just living off the system, who’s doing drugs and breaking probation. Twenty-one and a quarter. Is that the going rate on a life?”

Tricia Chastain and her brother Kyle say they are disappointed.

“I had called and found out that the plea deal was put in. Then he explained to me the reasons why. I did kind of shut down because there’s not a whole lot that you can do,” said Tricia Chastain.

Lawrence County Prosecutor Don Trotter says this is the best route to justice based upon the evidence in this case.

“I’m inclined to take the offer from the defense at this time even after talking to the victims. Obviously a jury is very unpredictable. Maybe they give us a better outcome but they can give us a lot worse. That’s what I’m worried about. This is the most fair and just outcome that we can come up with,” he said.

The Chastains say it’s not enough.

“She didn’t have enemies. She didn’t have enemies at all,” Kyle Chastain.

Tricia Chastain said, “All I have is that urn up there, pictures and memories. We’re never going to forget my mom.”

The plea deal is expected to be accepted by prosecutors when James Pride is back in front of a judge next week.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Theresa Beshara-Cox disappeared Monday morning while hiking Hawksbill Crag around 5:30 a.m.
Rescuers locate hiker missing for 2 days near Hawksbill Crag in Newton County, Ark.
JT McLean, of Fulton, faces two first-degree murder charges in the deaths of Allison Abitz, 43...
Central Missouri authorities say man accused of killing teacher, her daughter is attempting to disappear
Photo provided by the Laclede County Sheriff Department
Lebanon, Mo. business owner charged with sodomizing a child, tampering with a witness
Courtesy: Branson Police Dept.
WATCH: Police release video of suspect in deadly shootings of 2 outside Branson, Mo. restaurant
Edward Martinez mugshot
Greene Co. man accused of sexually abusing multiple young girls for decades

Latest News

FILE- In this Nov. 5, 2019 file photo, Kevin Strickland is pictured in an interview room at...
Hearing on longtime Missouri inmate’s possible freedom postponed
Cincinnati Reds' Nick Castellanos, right, scores a run ahead of the tag from St. Louis...
Castellanos hits grand slam, plates six as Reds earn split
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) talks with free safety Tyrann Mathieu (32)...
Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu tests positive for COVID-19
Polk County Health Center warns parents about rise in vaping among middle schoolers