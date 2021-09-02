Advertisement

Missouri Highway Patrol investigating crash involving truck & train in Diggins, Mo.

Troopers responded to the crash around the noon hour.
Troopers responded to the crash around the noon hour.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
DIGGINS, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a truck and a train in Diggins.

Troopers responded to the crash around the noon hour. The crash happened just off of U.S. 60.

We do not know if the driver of the truck was injured. Stay tuned for more updates.

