Moms and Money: Sunshine Lanes

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s organized chaos on Saturday mornings at Sunshine Lanes in Springfield.

“Today is the first day of our youth program” said Joy Hogan, Youth Program Coordinator. ”We have three age brackets within high school, elementary and pre-k to kindergarten.”

Hogan is the force behind the youth programs, she started 43 years ago. She and her group of volunteers are in constant motion, getting the kids registered and set up in their lanes.

“We have some volunteers that you know, basically it’s their time they give it to us, to the kids” said Hogan. “We have one retired couple, they are bowlers, most of the people who do coach obviously are. They have to have an accredidation.”

Hogan said it’s a sport generations of families can do together.

“I think, the family situation is the greatest thing, something they can all do together” said Hogan. “We have leagues in the summertime, where the kids go with their parents and grandparents. A lot of the time, after the league is over, they will practice. We let them practice for free to give them a little extra help or whatever.”

Across the bowling alley, the teenage bowlers get started. Some of whom started in the Bumper Buddies program as little kids.

“It really can be a team situation but just like it seems they’re constantly competing with in their own self” said Hogan. “They’re striving to get better. They see those little accomplisments and we try to make the most of those accomplishments so that they do progress.”

Hogan said bowling is a sport that they try to make affordable for everyone. The cost for kids to bowl two games on Saturdays is $5 and $7 for three games. She said they also receive a lot of donations of balls and shoes. They try to help kids with supplies if they are struggling financially. If you would like to register your child to bowl call Joy Hogan at 417-866-7246 or you can check out their website here.

