Nixa utility workers sent to Louisiana, Mississippi to assist in power restoration

Nixa Utilities sent four of its electric line workers to restore power following Hurricane Ida.
Nixa Utilities sent four of its electric line workers to restore power following Hurricane Ida.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Nixa Utilities sent four of its electric line workers to restore power following Hurricane Ida.

Originally dispatched to the city of Alexandria, La. crews have since been released to assist a rural electric cooperative in Lorman, Mississippi.

The Nixa Utilities electric crews travelled south under a mutual aid agreement organized by the Missouri Public Utility Alliance (MPUA) and at the request of preparedness coordinators for the City of Alexandria. MPUA was able to send a combined response of 32 line workers from seven Missouri cities: Nixa, Carthage, Higginsville, Independence, Lebanon, Palmyra, and Poplar Bluff.

Crews from Nixa Utilities previously assisted Alexandria and other area utilities twice in storm recoveries in 2020, repairing damage caused by Hurricane Laura and Hurricane Delta.

Nixa Utilities is a not-for-profit community-owned electric, water, and sewer utility operated by the city of Nixa.

