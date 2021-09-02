Advertisement

No charges for Britney Spears in dispute with housekeeper

Britney Spears arrives at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards on April 12, 2018, in Beverly...
Britney Spears arrives at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards on April 12, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Authorities say they are investigating Spears for misdemeanor battery after a staff member at her home said the singer struck her. The Ventura County Sheriff's Office said Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, that deputies responded to Spears home after the staff member reported the Monday night dispute.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 8:27 PM CDT
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Britney Spears will face no charges after an allegation from her housekeeper that Spears slapped a phone out of her hand, prosecutors said Wednesday.

A possible misdemeanor battery charge was declined based on insufficient evidence that a crime had occurred and lack of injury to the housekeeper or of significant damage to the phone, Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko said in a statement.

The woman had called authorities after the Aug. 16 dispute with Spears over veterinary care of Spears’ dog, Nasarenko said.

Spears has a home in Thousand Oaks, California northwest of Los Angeles.

When it was revealed sheriff’s deputies were investigating, Spears attorney Mathew Rosen called the incident “overblown” and “manufactured,” saying, “Anyone can make an accusation but this should have been closed immediately.”

The district attorney’s announcement came a day after Rosen and Spears filed new documents alleging that her father was keeping his role in the conservatorship that has controlled her life and money for 13 years because he was trying to earn some $2 million more in fees.

James Spears’ representatives did not respond to a request for comment, but have repeatedly said that his dealings in the conservatorship have always been upright and in the best interests of his daughter.

