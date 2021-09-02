Northwest Arkansas officials remind of hiking safety ahead of holiday weekend

JASPER, Ark. (KY3) - One day after rescue crews found missing hiker Theresa Beshara-Cox, officials are reminding hikers to stay safe and take precautions before hitting the trails this holiday weekend.

Rescue teams found Beshara-Cox in Tuesday after she had disappeared while hiking near Hawksbill Crag along the Buffalo National River in Newton County. She had disappeared Monday morning when she went out hiking around 5:30 a.m.

Newton County Sheriff Glenn Wheeler says Beshara-Cox parked early in the morning to hike and take pictures while it was dark and foggy. She simply had become disoriented with her direction while out. She is normal condition and is recovering at home.

Wednesday’s search marked the third consecutive day of efforts. Rescue teams sent out a helicopter early in the morning, which Wheeler says woke Beshara-Cox up and got her moving.

“We had 87 searchers on the ground yesterday alone,” said Sheriff Wheeler. ”Up there where she was, typically the outcome is not this good. Typically it’s a recover or its somebody who is severely injured. To be able to walk up to her and hug here and be able to reunite her with her family, it was a wonderful outcome.”

It can be a good reminder to take the right precautions when you hit the trails.

”People come into Newton County to enjoy our scenery, and we want that,” said Sheriff Wheeler. “We love them here, and we enjoy having them here, but we just want them to be safe. We do a lot of search and rescue in Newton County, we do a lot more than people realize.”

Many of us will enjoy the outdoors for the Labor Day holiday weekend, but officials say having fun isn’t the only priority.

”Number one, let someone know where you’re going, if you’re going by yourself,” said Mike Mulford, environmental coordinator with the Big Piney Ranch District. “We’d prefer people go in pairs or more. Stay on the trail. If you’re hiking a defined marked trail, stay on that and don’t stray too far off of that. That way you know you’re going to get in and you’re going to get out.”

And you can never be too prepared.

”Proper footwear is very important. Lots of water is very important,” said Wheeler.

”Carry a first-aid kit with you,” said Mulford. “If you are going alone, I suggest you look into satellite tracking technology like Spot. It’s never smart to rely on your phone on the trail.”

Because the goal is to enjoy nature, and return home safely.

”This is a beautiful part of the world, but it is also a very rugged and unforgiving part of the world,” said Wheeler. “So, we want you to come and enjoy it, but we want you to respect it and take it very seriously. Things happen in a hurry out here and it can go bad really quickly.”

