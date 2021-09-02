Advertisement

Pfizer vaccine produces fewer antibodies in older people than Moderna shot, study says

By CNN
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A small study shows the Pfizer COVID vaccine produces fewer antibodies in people over 50.

Researchers at the University of Virginia looked at the antibody levels of 167 people who got two shots of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.

The doctors who conducted the study said it’s not clear why Moderna’s vaccine delivers a larger dose of antigens, which produces an immune response in the body.

Antibodies are produced by the immune system in response to exposure to antigens.

Both Pfizer and Moderna have asked the Food and Drug Administration to authorize booster doses of their vaccines.

Studies show adding a third dose can restore antibody responses that may have waned over time.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Theresa Beshara-Cox disappeared Monday morning while hiking Hawksbill Crag around 5:30 a.m.
Rescuers locate hiker missing for 2 days near Hawksbill Crag in Newton County, Ark.
Jacob Dylan DeJong/Greene County Jail
Investigators say fight leads to death outside Springfield apartment complex; 1 charged
Two people died in a Springfield crash late Friday night involving a semi-trailer and two other...
Police identify 2 killed in crash in Springfield Friday night
Officers responded to the 3700 block of South Glenstone on Tuesday around 9 p.m.
Police investigate shooting behind hotel in south Springfield; shooter on the run
Photo provided by the Laclede County Sheriff Department
Lebanon, Mo. business owner charged with sodomizing a child, tampering with a witness

Latest News

FILE - This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota...
3 ex-officers ask to block streaming of trial in Floyd death
Firefighters responded to the call around 9 a.m. near St. Joseph Street and Lakeside Avenue.
Woman injured in house fire in Forsyth, Mo.
The FAA said it's investigating problems with Richard Branson's flight to the edge of space.
Next Virgin Galactic launch set as FAA probes Branson flight
Heavy winds and drenching rains threatened to overrun a dam in Pennsylvania and caused other...
More than 20 deaths after Ida remnants slam Northeast