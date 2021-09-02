Polk County Health Center warns parents about rise in vaping among middle schoolers

POLK COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Polk County health leaders are warning parents that vaping is a serious issue in the area.

Polk County Health Center’s health educator Carol Bookhout says the most vaping reports are about kids in middle school.

”They hear about older kids vaping and so they wanna try it because, it like with everything else in our life, makes us feel older,” Bookhout says.

Bookhout says a child’s brain is still developing, but the nicotine addiction can impact learning skills, ability to pay attention and cause mood swings.

“When a student or young person vapes, that nicotine becomes a very very strong addiction immediately,” Bookhout says. “In some of the studies I’ve read, it can be as quick as the first 30 minutes.”

Sirrea Sanders says her eighth-grade daughter has been offered vapes by her peers over the last three years. Sanders says she explained the importance of saying ‘no’ to peer pressure.

“I’m a firm believer that she should always stick up for herself no matter the repercussions from other peers in her school,” Sanders says.

Additionally, she explained to her daughter just how sick vaping can make you.

“I showed pictures of kids in the hospital, like what it can do to your lungs, so that way she can visually see and understand what happens to your body,” Sanders says.

Bookhout says the department got a state grant to focus on educating students on substance abuse and the issues around vaping.

“Making sure that we’re choosing good friends but that’s something parents can also kind of watch for,” Bookhout says. “If they hear of their friends vaping or doing things then it’s possible that their student, their child is doing the same.”

Bookhout says part of that grant will also go to law enforcement to help with prevention.

“People are selling them to these younger kids and that’s one of the things we’re trying to address here in the county is trying to find out how and when and where that’s happening so we can address that,” Bookhout says.

Sanders says having an open line of communication with her kids has been crucial. That open communication has allowed them to trust her enough to open up when things happen.

“She knows about a lot of stuff and she comes to me with questions that she has,” Sanders says. “I think being open and honest and informative to your kids about a lot of topics helps them not be so curious to try things later on.”

Bookhout urges parents to check their child’s backpack or dresser drawers if they suspect they’re vaping. Red flags and symptoms can include headaches, irritability, abnormal mood changes and changes in their learning.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.