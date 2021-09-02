Advertisement

‘Seinfeld’ is heading to Netflix

"Seinfeld," created by Jerry Seinfeld (pictured) and Larry David, aired for nine seasons from...
"Seinfeld," created by Jerry Seinfeld (pictured) and Larry David, aired for nine seasons from 1989 to 1998.(CNN, file photo)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It looks like Festivus came early this year.

Popular ‘90s sitcom “Seinfeld” is coming to Netflix.

People will be able to stream all the hijinks with Jerry, George, Elaine and Kramer on Oct. 1.

Netflix signed a five-year streaming deal with Sony Pictures after its contract ended with Hulu.

“Seinfeld,” created by Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David, aired for nine seasons from 1989 to 1998.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Theresa Beshara-Cox disappeared Monday morning while hiking Hawksbill Crag around 5:30 a.m.
Rescuers locate hiker missing for 2 days near Hawksbill Crag in Newton County, Ark.
Jacob Dylan DeJong/Greene County Jail
Investigators say fight leads to death outside Springfield apartment complex; 1 charged
Two people died in a Springfield crash late Friday night involving a semi-trailer and two other...
Police identify 2 killed in crash in Springfield Friday night
Officers responded to the 3700 block of South Glenstone on Tuesday around 9 p.m.
Police investigate shooting behind hotel in south Springfield; shooter on the run
Photo provided by the Laclede County Sheriff Department
Lebanon, Mo. business owner charged with sodomizing a child, tampering with a witness

Latest News

Gay history exhibit removed from museum at Missouri Capitol
This Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 photo made available by NASA shows the first rock sample for...
NASA’s newest Mars rover snags 1st rock sample for return
With schools in session, some Missouri doctors fear new child COVID wave
FILE - A necropsy will be performed to see if people had fed the alligator, conditioning it to...
Neighbors rescue woman attacked by alligator while walking her dog