Taste of the Ozarks: Zucchini & Heirloom Tomato Galette

By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Chef Nicole shares her recipe for galette featuring veggies.

Zucchini & Heirloom Tomato Galette

Ingredients:

1 cup zucchini and/or yellow squash thinly sliced

8 oz goat cheese

1/2 cup shredded parmesan cheese

1 pizza crust or sheet of puff pastry

3 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp garlic salt

1 cup halved small tomatoes or 1 large tomato sliced

Fresh parsley and basil

Roll out crust. Spread goat cheese across pastry leaving a 1 inch boarder around the edges with no goat cheese. Layer sliced squash and tomatoes around the spread goat cheese evenly distributing over the crust maintaining the one inch boarder. Fold crust over the edge of the toppings pinching together to hold in place. Drizzle folded edge with olive oil and sprinkle entire galette with garlic salt. Top with parmesan and bake in a preheated 400 degree oven for 12-18 minutes or until bottom of crust is golden brown. Top baked galette with fresh herbs and serve. Recipe serves 4-6

