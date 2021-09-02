Advertisement

Two arrested as authorities recover meth, guns and $16,000 in Camden County

Authorities recovered methamphetamine, multiple guns and thousands of dollars in cash while serving a warrant Wednesday in Camden County, which led to two arrests.(Camden County Sheriff's Office)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities recovered methamphetamine, multiple guns and thousands of dollars in cash while serving a warrant Wednesday in Camden County, which led to two arrests.

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office, Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group and the Drug Enforcement Agency all assisted with a search warrant at a Camden County home Wednesday.

While investigating, authorities recovered 304 grams of methamphetamine, three weapons and $16,775 in cash.

Two men were arrested in the investigation. They were booked into the Camden County Jail and face pending criminal charges.

