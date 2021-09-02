Woman injured in house fire in Forsyth, Mo.

FORSYTH, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters say a woman suffered injuries in a house fire Thursday morning in Forsyth.

Firefighters responded to the call around 9 a.m. near St. Joseph Street and Lakeside Avenue. They arrived to the home fully-engulfed in flames. The state fire marshal is investigating a cause.

Investigators say the woman was the only person inside the home. Emergency crews transported her to a Branson hospital. Her condition is unknown.

