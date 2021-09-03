Average age of COVID-19 deaths in Greene County drops to an all-time low

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports the average age of victims of COVID-19 dropped to 62-years-old in August compared to the previous low of 66-years-old in July.

The youngest victim was in their 20′s. the oldest was in their 80′s.

“Increased case counts, hospitalizations and deaths of people of all ages are unfortunate results of so many choosing not to get vaccinated,” said Director of Health Katie Towns. “Until more individuals in our community seek vaccine, more people will experience severe illness from this virus, especially as we head into the fall and winter months.”

Greene County’s vaccination rate is 47%, while the national vaccination rate is 61.2% for people 12 and up. On August 6, Greene County passed the halfway mark, with 50% of residents 12 and older receiving at least one dose of a two-dose vaccine. By August 31, nearly 53% of residents were partially vaccinated while 47% were fully vaccinated.

Data for August 1-31

Number of new COVID-19 cases:

3,457 cases compared to 5,938 in July

Difference in seven-day average:

The seven- day average on August 31 was 76, down from 176 on July 30.

Difference in hospitalizations:

144 individuals were treated for COVID-19 in Springfield hospitals on August 31, down from 265 on July 30.

COVID-19 deaths:

*This number represents confirmed COVID-19 deaths that occurred in August. This number could change based on delayed reports.

53 deaths occurred in the month of August compared to 75 in July

Average age of death:

62 years compared to 66 years in July

Number of vaccine doses administered among Greene County residents:

19,095 doses compared to 21,445 in July

Current data

Number of hospitalizations:

144 hospitalizations

42 are Greene County residents

Number of Greene County residents fully vaccinated:

47.33% Greene County residents 12 and older have been fully vaccinated

According to the CDC, 61.2% of Americans 12+ have been fully vaccinated.

Cases by vaccination status (among cases where the vaccination status is known):

Since January, 93% of individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 were not vaccinated.

