Advertisement

Bumble, CEO of Match vow to help those affected by Texas abortion law

Match group -- which owns Tinder, Plenty of Fish, OK Cupid, and Hinge -- is headquartered in...
Match group -- which owns Tinder, Plenty of Fish, OK Cupid, and Hinge -- is headquartered in Texas.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Dating app companies based in Texas are reacting to the new abortion law.

Bumble, based in Austin, said it is creating a fund to support the reproductive rights of women and people across the gender spectrum.

Match group -- which owns Tinder, Plenty of Fish, OK Cupid, and Hinge -- is also headquartered in Texas.

Company CEO Shar Dubey said she is also creating a fund to ensure employees and their dependents will be able to get care outside the state.

Match doesn’t usually take a stand on political issues, but Dubey said as a woman in Texas, she couldn’t stay silent.

The new law prohibits abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected.

It took effect Wednesday after the U.S. Supreme Court and federal appeals court did not rule on attempts to block it.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Most Read

Troopers responded to the crash around the noon hour.
Missouri Highway Patrol investigating crash involving truck and train in Diggins, Mo.
JauMarcus McFarland, 18, died Tuesday afternoon in a tragic elevator incident at a student...
18-year-old killed when elevator falls, crushing him
Courtesy: Finley Farms
Finley Farms opening new restaurant Friday
Driver crashes a stolen car near the Springfield-Branson National Airport
Driver of a stolen car crashes near the Springfield-Branson National Airport
Former public works director of Sunrise Beach, Mo. pleads guilty in illegal dumping case

Latest News

FILE — In this May 16, 2006 file photo former Washington Archbishop, Cardinal Theodore...
Former Cardinal McCarrick pleads not guilty to sex assault
Mu Ku and Moo Say are cherishing their time with the Monett High School soccer team.
Ozarks Life: Monett builds a culture with multiple cultures
:Amazon is adding 55,000 employees globally in first hiring push under CEO Andy Jassy.
US hiring slows as delta variant weakens travel and tourism
An estimated 8.9 million people will lose these weekly benefit payments.
Federal unemployment benefits expire Monday