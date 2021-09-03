Advertisement

Countdown to fall: Here’s when you can expect peak fall colors in the Ozarks

The official start of fall is Sept. 22.
By Leah Hill
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Fall is just 19 days away. If you look up into the trees, you may already see hints of changing colors.

Peak fall foliage is still a few weeks out. The leaf color you are seeing is not due to the changing seasons, but heat stress from the summer.

Noel Boyer, a certified arborist, and owner of All About Trees said, “You can see some yellowing leaves on these trees, and that’s most likely a drought indicator.”

Boyer says not to be concerned if your trees are changing color right now. He recommends giving them some water with an oscillating sprinkler.

How vibrant our trees are this year depends on the temperatures.

Boyer said, “It’s going to be based a lot on what the weather does for the next month.”

Temperature outlooks for the next month put the Ozarks in a region of above-average temperatures. This means you can expect the temperatures to be warmer than normal temperatures through the end of the month.

As for rainfall, the precipitation outlook puts us in the region of average rainfall.

Boyer said, “That might cause it to be a good fall color season. If we are seeing above-average temperatures and average rainfall, that means we will probably be delayed in seeing our first frost.”

Leaves change their color in response to longer nights and cooling temperatures. A frost is bad for fall color because it causes the trees to drop their leaves. If the frost is later, we will have a more vibrant leaf color.

Boyer said, “You’ll see some trees that jump into color early and others that wait until the last minute.”

Use the Fall Foliage Map, you can track the status of leaf color across the United States.

Our northern Ozark counties see their peak fall color first in mid-October. Drive around the lake or go on a hike to view the vibrant oranges, yellows and reds.

Peak fall color for northern Ozark counties
Peak fall color for northern Ozark counties(KYTV)

Central Ozark counties peak shortly after. By late October, the trees will be at their peak,

Peak fall color for central Ozark counties
Peak fall color for central Ozark counties(KYTV)

Finally, our northern Arkansas counties see their peak fall color by early November.

Peak fall color for southern Ozark counties
Peak fall color for southern Ozark counties(KYTV)

