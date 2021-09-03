Advertisement

Family mourns loss of 3-year-old who drowned in Laclede County

By Marina Silva
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A family is grieving after a three-year-old boy from Lebanon drowned in a pond last weekend.

Family members say Mason Sadler drowned in a pond last Sunday.

“He was so loved, he will be missed,” said his mother Brenda Sadler.

Family members say Mason was autistic, and he loved the water.

”Mason loved the rain. He would come outside and sing ‘Rain, rain, go away.’ He thought he was so slick,” said Brenda.

His mom says, for a three-year-old, he was one strong little boy.

”He was so smart and so strong. He was left handed, and when he threw, you better watch out because he would hurt you,” said Brenda.

Authorities say, at the time of his disappearance, Mason was being cared for by a relative. The Laclede County Sheriff said police are actively investigating his death.

”We are investigating the totality of it right now. It appears he got outside unsupervised. He was autistic and drawn to water, which is not unusual for autistic kids,” said Sheriff David Millsap.

He was probably missing for about an hour. Mason had an older brother and older sister. His sister says she’s going to miss him very much.

”His whole life was my favorite memory,“ said Emma Sadler, his big sister.

His mom says she’s going to miss the snuggles from her little boy.

“Just when he would get on me and snuggle me... He would always snuggle me and get on and give me kisses and be like ‘hug, hug, hug,’” said Brenda.

No arrests have been made in connection to Mason’s death.

