FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cold front move south, showers and storms today

Labor Day Weekend!

Not the most ideal conditions for the lake today, especially if you are going to be around Lake of the Ozarks. Showers and storms are present in central and northern Missouri due to low pressure that is moving east through Iowa and an extending cold front. Eventually, the cold front will shift southward this afternoon bringing showers and storms for areas along and south of I-44.

A few strong to severe storms possible later today (KYTV)

With some instability building ahead of the southward movement of the front, we may see a few of these storms strengthen to near severe or severe limits. Wind will be the primary threat as we head into the afternoon and evening hours.

A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for counties to the northwest. With high moisture content in the atmosphere, any rainfall accumulations may quickly develop problems in rivers, creeks, and low-lying areas.

Flash flood watch for counties to the northwest (KYTV)

The southern Ozarks are at a Marginal Risk for severe weather this afternoon and evening. This is due to the eventual southward movement of the front and the potential for strong winds.

Temperatures today will show a range. Areas up north are cool because of the rain and the front passing through first. We’ll still make it to about 84 degrees for Springfield. In Arkansas, expect a humid day ahead of the cold front with temperatures near 90. Tonight, our lows sit in the upper-60s. We’ll have isolated showers Sunday morning with a high temperature of 80 degrees.

A temperature divide today because of the front (KYTV)

Western high pressure develops again this week, and we’ll have a warmer day Monday and Tuesday. Very quickly, another upper-level trough will develop Tuesday. As a cold front swings through Tuesday night, our temperatures will drop back to the 80s with much drier air and sunny skies.