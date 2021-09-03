Advertisement

FTC wants to know why McDonald’s ice cream machines break so often

The FTC is reportedly asking for information on how McDonald’s reviews suppliers and equipment.
The FTC is reportedly asking for information on how McDonald’s reviews suppliers and equipment.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - McDonald’s has long been the butt of jokes about its ice cream machines, which many customers say are always broken.

Social media users complain, comedians rib the company, and a developer even made an app to track broken machines.

Now, the federal government is getting involved.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the Federal Trade Commission reached out to several McDonald’s franchisees this summer to try to figure out what’s going on.

Many of those owners are right there with customers in terms of frustration when they can’t serve shakes, McFlurries or soft serve ice cream.

They say the machines are too complex and require a four-hour-long cleaning cycle at night that often fails.

The company that makes the machines says it’s important to make sure equipment that uses dairy products is sanitized properly.

It’s not exactly clear what the FTC is investigating, but it is reportedly asking for information on how McDonald’s reviews suppliers and equipment.

The agency also appears interested in a franchisee’s right to repair the machine on their own.

Many have done so because they say waiting for an official fix from corporate McDonald’s takes too long. But the company that makes the machines says unauthorized fixes void the warranty.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers responded to the crash around the noon hour.
Missouri Highway Patrol investigating crash involving truck and train in Diggins, Mo.
JauMarcus McFarland, 18, died Tuesday afternoon in a tragic elevator incident at a student...
18-year-old killed when elevator falls, crushing him
Courtesy: Finley Farms
Finley Farms opening new restaurant Friday
Driver crashes a stolen car near the Springfield-Branson National Airport
Driver of a stolen car crashes near the Springfield-Branson National Airport
Former public works director of Sunrise Beach, Mo. pleads guilty in illegal dumping case

Latest News

People look at a car flooded flooded as a result of the remnants of Hurricane Ida in a local...
In Ida’s miserable wake, New Orleans to get power next week
Graceway church helps hurricane Ida victims
Springfield church heads down to Louisiana to help with Ida relief
(AP Photo/April L. Brown, File)
Tyson Foods workers get paid sick leave; 75% vaccinated
FILE - In this Dec. 10, 2019, file photo, Eliah Drinkwitz is introduced as the new head...
Central Michigan heads to Mizzou without coach Jim McElwain