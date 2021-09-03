Human remains found in Pulaski County, Mo. identified as man missing for two months

ST. ROBERT, Mo. (KY3) - The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office says human remains found Tuesday are those of a man reported missing two months ago.

Investigators say the skeletal remains of Shaun Etheridge were found and identified. Next of kin has been notified. Etheridge was last seen June 20, 2021, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators in Pulaski County, Mo. say they responded to a report of possible human remains Tuesday near the 20000 block of State Highway 28. The St. Robert Police Department and the Pulaski County coroner also assisted in the case.

Additional details in the investigation are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

