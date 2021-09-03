Advertisement

Human remains found in Pulaski County, Mo. identified as man missing for two months

Pulaski County, Mo. Sheriff
Pulaski County, Mo. Sheriff(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. ROBERT, Mo. (KY3) - The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office says human remains found Tuesday are those of a man reported missing two months ago.

Investigators say the skeletal remains of Shaun Etheridge were found and identified. Next of kin has been notified. Etheridge was last seen June 20, 2021, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators in Pulaski County, Mo. say they responded to a report of possible human remains Tuesday near the 20000 block of State Highway 28. The St. Robert Police Department and the Pulaski County coroner also assisted in the case.

Additional details in the investigation are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers responded to the crash around the noon hour.
Missouri Highway Patrol investigating crash involving truck and train in Diggins, Mo.
JauMarcus McFarland, 18, died Tuesday afternoon in a tragic elevator incident at a student...
18-year-old killed when elevator falls, crushing him
Courtesy: Finley Farms
Finley Farms opening new restaurant Friday
Former public works director of Sunrise Beach, Mo. pleads guilty in illegal dumping case
A few storms possible later today
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A few storms possible Friday afternoon

Latest News

Trees will soon start changing colors in the Ozarks
Countdown to fall: Here’s when you can expect peak fall colors in the Ozarks
Countdown to fall: Here’s when you can expect peak fall colors in the Ozarks
State Park Marina in Branson prepares for busy Labor Day weekend
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports nearly 2,100+ new cases; Arkansas adds 2,100+ cases