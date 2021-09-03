Advertisement

Missouri Jobs With Justice group reacts after federal unemployment benefits not reinstated

By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A circuit court in Jefferson City sided with Gov. Mike Parson in a ruling Tuesday, refusing to reinstate federal unemployment benefits that were cut in June.

Federal unemployment benefits, which were established to help people through the COVID-19 pandemic, ended for Missourians on June 12. However, the federal program is not scheduled to end until Labor Day.

A group called Missouri Jobs with Justice filed a lawsuit last month in an effort to reinstate federal unemployment benefits. The group is still evaluating what options it has in court.

However, spokesperson for Missouri Jobs with Justice says, through the American Rescue Plan, cities can dish out money to people for assistance. He says the next best step is to reach out to your local elected officials.

“There are people who have health conditions, their own or their immediate family that make returning to work dangerous,” said Richard Von Glahn, policy director for Missouri Jobs with Justice.

It’s estimated that 53,000 Missourians received these federal benefits before the governor ended them, including 37,000 people who wouldn’t qualify for regular unemployment.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Theresa Beshara-Cox disappeared Monday morning while hiking Hawksbill Crag around 5:30 a.m.
Rescuers locate hiker missing for 2 days near Hawksbill Crag in Newton County, Ark.
Jacob Dylan DeJong/Greene County Jail
Investigators say fight leads to death outside Springfield apartment complex; 1 charged
Two people died in a Springfield crash late Friday night involving a semi-trailer and two other...
Police identify 2 killed in crash in Springfield Friday night
Officers responded to the 3700 block of South Glenstone on Tuesday around 9 p.m.
Police investigate shooting behind hotel in south Springfield; shooter on the run
JauMarcus McFarland, 18, died Tuesday afternoon in a tragic elevator incident at a student...
18-year-old killed when elevator falls, crushing him

Latest News

Springfield-Greene Co. Health Dept. warns against unvaccinated traveling for Labor Day weekend
Missouri Jobs With Justice explains impact of no reinstated unemployment benefits
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 2,200+ new cases; Arkansas adds 2,400+ cases
Williams Elementary School.
Springfield Public Schools celebrates upgrades to Williams Elementary