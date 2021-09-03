Missouri Jobs With Justice group reacts after federal unemployment benefits not reinstated

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A circuit court in Jefferson City sided with Gov. Mike Parson in a ruling Tuesday, refusing to reinstate federal unemployment benefits that were cut in June.

Federal unemployment benefits, which were established to help people through the COVID-19 pandemic, ended for Missourians on June 12. However, the federal program is not scheduled to end until Labor Day.

A group called Missouri Jobs with Justice filed a lawsuit last month in an effort to reinstate federal unemployment benefits. The group is still evaluating what options it has in court.

However, spokesperson for Missouri Jobs with Justice says, through the American Rescue Plan, cities can dish out money to people for assistance. He says the next best step is to reach out to your local elected officials.

“There are people who have health conditions, their own or their immediate family that make returning to work dangerous,” said Richard Von Glahn, policy director for Missouri Jobs with Justice.

It’s estimated that 53,000 Missourians received these federal benefits before the governor ended them, including 37,000 people who wouldn’t qualify for regular unemployment.

