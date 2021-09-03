Advertisement

Missouri State University ranks fifth in Forbes list of ‘Best Employers By State’ in Missouri

Missouri State University
Missouri State University(KY3)
By Joey Schneider
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri State University finished among the Show-Me State’s top leaders in Forbes’ latest list evaluating America’s best employers by state.

The university ranked fifth among thousands of Missouri employers that qualified for Forbes’ 2021 Best Employers By State list.

Missouri State University and other employers were recognized after direct recommendations from employees and indirect recommendations from workers in the industry, according to the university. The recognition came following a survey of 80,000 U.S. employees across 25 industry sectors.

The Forbes list recognizes companies based on the quality of their employment opportunities at the local and national level. Forbes evaluated several aspects of the employees’ experience, including:

  • Working conditions
  • Salary
  • Potential for growth
  • Diversity

Missouri State University finished as the top employer on the list based in Springfield, Missouri. Forbes also recognized Springfield-based employers CoxHealth (13th), Bass Pro Shops (34th) and O’Reilly Auto Parts (56th).

Washington University in St. Louis was recognized as Missouri’s top employer in the list.

