New safety measure in effect for south Springfield pedestrian crosswalk

By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A new safety measure is in place for pedestrians near a south Springfield elementary school.

Drivers, walkers and runners will notice a new flashing beacon at West Chesterfield and South Scenic.

The Springfield Public Works Department studied the area. Engineers found there’s significant pedestrian traffic there, a lot of car traffic and poor driver compliance at the crosswalk.

The new lights are known as rectangular rapid flashing beacons. They are expected to help for neighborhoods east and west of Scenic Avenue.

While located near Jeffries Elementary, this is not an official crosswalk for students due to the heavy traffic flow on the road.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

