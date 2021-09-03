Springfield and Arkansas utility providers discuss challenges linemen face during Ida relief efforts

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Massive cleanup and repair efforts are happening in Louisiana as power outages and damage from Hurricane Ida have crippled many communities.

The aftermath of Hurricane Ida now leaves many Louisiana neighborhoods and homes completely swamped.

”It’s just a horrible scene down there,” said Mel Coleman with North Arkansas Electric Cooperative. “It’s mud, it’s water, it’s trees down, it’s lines down, it’s limbs down, poles broken, superstructures broken.”

The hurricane’s trail of destruction now requires a world of help, including many utility linemen working to bring power back to those flooded towns.

”The job that our linemen do on a good day is a hazardous job,” Coleman said. “But when you get in a situation like this, it is dangerous. It goes from hazardous to dangerous.”

North Arkansas Electric Cooperative has linemen working in Houma, Louisiana right now. Coleman said the destruction requires extra caution.

”You’ve still got to be aware of the safety around you,” he said. “And you’ve got to exercise your safety knowledge at all times.”

While Springfield City Utilities did not send any crews to this particular weather disaster, electrical teams from Springfield have assisted with other major weather events. Local crews know from previous experience that widespread damage is not the only challenge.

”It really rolls up to being in an unfamiliar territory,” said Warren Brooks with Springfield City Utilities. “The communities and the facilities and the infrastructure, and the uncertainty of that is really the biggest safety risk.”

All teams have safety coordinators with them. Linemen must also make sure power cables are safe to work on.

”The saying that transcends all electrical work is that if it’s not grounded, it’s not dead,” Brooks said. “So they all go in with that mindset. Until I know for sure this is de-energized, I’m going to treat it like it is energized.”

As relief efforts ramp up, some companies like North Arkansas Electric Cooperative are already preparing to send more crews down south.

“It’s my guess that they’re going to be there for weeks, if not months, to get these folks back home,” Coleman said.

Coleman said he has a friend who used to run an electrical cooperation in Louisiana.

“It’s the worst he’s ever seen,” Coleman said. “And he ran the co-op for 30 years. They’ve had hurricanes. They’re used to hurricanes. He said this is the absolute worst that they have seen in his part of Louisiana in his lifetime. So thoughts and prayers with him. Godspeed to all the workers down there.”

Coleman also said he feels times of need are when electric co-ops shine the most. He said that is when they have the chance to help others.

“When we had the ice storm down here, we had over a thousand people helping us in 2009,” Coleman said. “Now it’s just the opposite. We’re sending people to help in Louisiana, but that’s what co-ops do.”

