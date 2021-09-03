Springfield church heads down to Louisiana to help with Ida relief

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Graceway Baptist Church is headed down to Louisiana over Labor Day weekend to help the community with Hurricane Ida relief.

Six members are going to Destrehan, La. to help a pastor who lost his roof during the storm and other victims.

Bon Waller, the youth pastor at Graceway, was inspired to gather a group to help victims.

“I really love those people and the mission that they have,” said Waller. “Seeing how impacted Chris our pastor friend was by the hurricane gave me a vision to want to help him,” said Bon Waller.

Graceway has never responded or done hurricane relief before, but they told KY3 they felt called to help and it is apart of their mission.

“They are deeply affected by Hurricane Ida and devastation caused by it and so we’re gonna try to do some construction some clean up some debris,” said Waller.

The group is going to help all members of the community of Destrehan and is bringing down water, lumber, and more supplies.

“We want to help people get their yards and their homes back in order and pray with people to minister to them however we can,” said Waller.

Before the group embarked on their way down to Louisiana, KY3 asked why they felt called to do so.

“There’s a need that needs to be met and I have some skills in carpentry so I figured I have some skills that I might as well help,” said church member Justin Kilmer.

