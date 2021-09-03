Springfield-Greene Co. Health Dept. warns against unvaccinated traveling for Labor Day weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is advising people who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 not to travel for the Labor Day weekend.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department agrees with the CDC guidelines and is also urging community members who haven’t gotten their vaccine, not to travel.

Aaron Schekorra with the health department says if someone is unvaccinated and still planning to travel this weekend, the department is recommending for them to get a COVID-19 test beforehand.

”That way you can prevent spreading the illness to those that you’re traveling with, both in your own family and party, but also on any transit,” Schekorra says.

Schekorra says it’s important to look at where you plan to travel and that region’s coronavirus case rate. This comes as the Delta variant continues to spread in areas across the country, even with decreasing cases recently around southwest Missouri.

“That’s probably not the best place for you to spend your weekend just because it’s not really a fun trip if you end up catching a virus as a result of that trip,” Schekorra says.

Mercy Springfield’s Chief Administrative Officer, Erik Frederick, says the hospital is projecting a plateau in the number of cases after the holiday weekend. Frederick says that’s encouraging to health leaders in the community.

“But there are some things that can affect that,” Frederick says. “The rise of another variant, other than the Delta, that shifts. If we don’t have vaccinations that keep up with that, that’s always something that can change that.”

Frederick expects COVID-19 cases to continue to decline going into the fall and winter. However, Frederick says it doesn’t mean the community is done with the pandemic just yet.

“People are going to let their guard down,” Frederick says. “They’re going to feel like, ‘Hey, it’s getting better. Maybe I don’t need to get vaccinated’ or ‘Maybe I don’t need to wear my mask anymore.’ That couldn’t be further from the truth. I think we saw what happened on this last surge. It largely impacted unvaccinated people. That’s exactly what will happen when the next surge comes.”

However, if you do plan to travel, the health department urges you to quarantine at home, and get tested three to five days after your trip.

“And waiting for that result before you return to work and potentially expose others to the virus if you picked it up on your trip,” Schekorra says.

If you’re vaccinated it is safe to travel for the Labor Day weekend. But the health department is still urging people to continue washing their hands and wearing a mask if they’re going somewhere with a high number of cases.

