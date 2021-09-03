Advertisement

Springfield Public Schools celebrates upgrades to Williams Elementary

By KY3 Staff
Updated: 6 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Public Schools officially celebrated renovations to one of its elementary schools Thursday.

Williams Elementary School is up and running for the 2021-22 school year. Students have filled the classrooms for nearly two weeks now. On Thursday, the district held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the project’s completion.

More than $14 million was invested into renovations, which include security upgrades, a safe-room gymnasium and room for the Boys and Girls Club of Springfield. The facility also has the ability to expand space for pre-schoolers.

Williams Elementary School is on Kearney Street, just west of Kansas Expressway. The school holds up to 350 students enrolled between kindergarten and the fifth grade.


