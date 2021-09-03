State Park Marina in Branson prepares for busy Labor Day weekend

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - As more people make their way to the lake, State Park Marina in Branson is preparing for a busy holiday weekend.

Marina manager Mitch Schupp says they are completely booked for the weekend. With more boaters on the water, safety is a top priority.

“All the state laws need to be in effect this weekend so boaters stay 200 feet from each other, stay 200 feet from shore,” Mitch Schupp said.

Schupp says boaters need to be wearing their life jackets as well.

”Bring your sunblock. Make sure you have plenty of water for your days. It is hot out so you want to make sure you stay hydrated and everyone’s protected from the sun,” Schupp said.

He says you should always be aware of where your guests are at in the water.

”Have your engine shut off and your prop out of the water so there’s no chance of anyone getting hurt by the prop,” said Schupp.

Boater Paul Danaher and his family say they love Table Rock Lake because it’s a family-friendly lake.

”We call this the edge of paradise. It’s so beautiful down here. The people are great and we just love having a place down here where we can get away from the city,” Paul Danaher said.

But, Danaher is still very cautious on busy lake weekends like this.

”Be safe, don’t be drinking and stay away from running into another boat.”

Drinking is the number one problem he sees on holiday weekends.

”It’s a lot different driving a boat than it is a car. Boats respond a lot differently than a car does,” Danaher said.

Schupp says most families will spend their time skiing and tubing, so it’s important to watch those in your group closely.

”Keep an eye on the water make sure you use your safety steer down flag to let everyone know someone may have fell in the water,” Schupp said.

Having a designated spotter can prevent guests from getting left behind.

”Labor Day weekend is always a special weekend for everyone. It kind of caps off the summer, so let’s be safe, let’s have a good weekend,” said Schupp.

To read the full list of Missouri boater laws, CLICK HERE.

