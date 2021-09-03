ON YOUR SIDE: Lockwood, Mo. woman warns about pavement repair scam after losing $3,200

LOCKWOOD, Mo. (KY3) - It sounded like a good deal. A full driveway crack repair for $500. Instead, a Lockwood woman was left with a driveway in poor condition and is now out of $3,200.

Mary Kahre says she was glad to have her driveway fixed. Recently, when a white pickup truck pulled into her driveway with three men offering to help with repairs, she felt like it was a good idea.

“He just seemed like such a nice person, and when he said $500, I thought, ‘Well, that’s in line with what I’ve had done before,’” said Kahre.

Three men went to work showing her the progress at the beginning of the driveway.

Two hours later, they came to collect their money, except the price changed.

They told Kahre she owed $3,200 for the amount of work they had to do. They told her it would last six years.

Kahre felt the pressure to pay up so she wrote out the check. That’s when she had a sinking feeling.

When she went to check the driveway she realized they had done a poor job and the driveway was still full of cracks.

Kahre realized she had been scammed. So she called her bank to stop the check, but it was too late. The check had already been cashed.

The bank did take the ID of the man who cashed the check, Leroy from Louisiana, and encouraged Kahre to contact the sheriff’s office. So she did.

The Dade County Sheriff’s Office believes the group of men has left town. But what really surprised Kahre is when she saw the ID of the person who cashed the check, it wasn’t the guy she spoke to at all. Instead, it was one of the two men who exclusively worked on the driveway.

Kahre says she knows she made a mistake, but hopes this can be a warning for others to verify ID’s, ask more questions, and get payment agreements in writing before a job begins.

“I just want to help other people. And I’ve seen it on TV, [people saying] ‘Well, she should have known better.’ Well I understand the feeling now,” she says.

She hopes her moment of lapse judgment can be a warning to others to not let their guard down.

If you have any information on the people behind this incident, please contact the Dade County Sheriff’s Office.

