Convoy of Hope offering resources to the northeast as Hurricane Ida’s trail of destruction grows

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As communities come to grips with the damage and flooding from Hurricane Ida, local groups like Convoy of Hope are sending aid in all directions.

“As a result of power outages all across the area, basic supplies are just not available,” said Convoy of Hope Senior Director of Disaster Services Stacy Lamb. “Grocery stores are closed. Gas stations are closed.”

Many neighborhoods still sit torn apart.

“There were power lines everywhere,” said Ethan Forhetz with Convoy of Hope. “Just a tangle of wires in every direction. That’s why the power is out for so many people. Trees were down. As we’d look over, we’d see some areas that had the flooding. Homes were underwater. There was a truck stop where trucks were overturned in water. The damage is really catastrophic.”

Convoy of Hope has made stops across Louisiana. Right now, the organization has set up a distribution site in Kenner, Louisiana. At the site, crews can offer families resources they need as they stop by. Many of the resources people need are the bare essentials.

”Today, we just finished up our distribution of 815 cars, or 815 families, to get those basic needs. Water, food, hygiene supplies, baby supplies, even ice, because nothing’s available,” Lamb said.

While Convoy of Hope has tents and trucks stationed in Kenner right now, crews are also sending resources to other areas that have been hit by Hurricane Ida as well. The organization also started sending supplies to the northeast as the hurricane’s trail spread.

”The northeast was a surprise I think to everyone,” Forhetz said. “That flooding has never been seen before. It’s historic flooding. The tornadoes are historic in New Jersey. That wasn’t what everybody was expecting from Hurricane Ida as it became a storm moving up the northeast.”

Efforts have ramped up in the south and northeast, but wildfires also continue to blaze to the west.

”This is probably one of those instances where we are running operations on every end of the country,” said Convoy of Hope Senior Director of international Disaster Services Ryan Grabill.

That’s where Convoy of Hope’s distribution center in Springfield plays a large role.

”The team is processing everything from inbound requests from partners in the field, or people needing assistance to calling people who are in some of the impacted areas that we’re just checking in on that we have a relationship with,” Grabill said. “And we’re checking in to say, ‘Hey, how are things going in New Jersey or New York after the flooding? How are things going in your part of Louisiana?’”

On the ground, helping hands say many of the impacted communities still remain strong.

”The folks down here are very resilient,” Lamb said. “And they know that they can make it through it. But I will tell you, they’re extremely gracious, very grateful. And they just need a little bit of help to get through until you have to get on the other side of this.”

Convoy of Hope’s teams say they will likely be helping many communities in Louisiana and the northeast for many weeks to come.

“We always want to help as many people as we can for as long as we can,” Lamb said. “So we’re in this for the long haul. We’re going to be down here for the foreseeable future, especially while the power is still out because that’s when folks need to help the most.”

