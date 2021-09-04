Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Ingredients coming together for a great Sunday

Low humidity and temperatures in the low 80s
By Leah Hill
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Labor Day Weekend! The skies are clearing this morning as rain shifts out of Arkansas. A much drier air mass and the high-pressure area are moving in behind last night’s cold front. Temperatures today will range from the upper 70s to the lower 80s.

Cooler temperatures today after the front
Cooler temperatures today after the front(KYTV)

Expect near full sunshine this afternoon. We’re also staying comfortable through the evening with low humidity and temperatures in the 60s. A light northerly wind will blow today and tonight. Get out and enjoy it.

We remain dry for the Labor Day Holiday. Temperatures will be warmer in the mid-80s and a touch more humidity.

Great weather for Labor Day Monday
Great weather for Labor Day Monday(KYTV)

An upper-level ridge is developing Monday and Tuesday which will cause the temperatures to reach 90 degrees Tuesday. The heat will be brief as another cold front moves in Tuesday night and we’ll have low 80s temperatures for the mid-week. This is a dry front and won’t bring us any rain. In fact, I have no rain chances forecasted for the upcoming week.

Another cold front moves in Tuesday evening
Another cold front moves in Tuesday evening(KYTV)

We’ll make the switch back to high pressure and hotter temperatures by next weekend.Keep an eye on the Atlantic and Hurricane Larry, it’s forecasted to remain a major hurricane in the Atlantic through Thursday. Larry is not forecasted to impact the US. mainland as the track moves northward.

Hurricane Larry is a major hurricane moving north in the Atlantic. Not expected to impact the US.
Hurricane Larry is a major hurricane moving north in the Atlantic. Not expected to impact the US.(KYTV)

