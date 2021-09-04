Advertisement

Gay history exhibit relocated from Capitol to state building

Missouri Capitol/Jefferson City, Mo.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — An exhibit explaining the history of the LGBTQ community in Kansas City will reopen in a state building in Jefferson City after being removed from the Missouri Capitol earlier this week.

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources said the exhibit will open Saturday in the Lohman Building near the Capitol. The display was removed from the Missouri State Museum after Republican lawmakers complained.

State Sen. Greg Razer, a Democrat from Kansas City, criticized the decision to take down the exhibit. DNR Director Dru Buntin apologized for how the incident unfolded and said the agency agreed that it is important to tell the history of all Missourians.

