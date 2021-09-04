Missouri State Highway Patrol offers tips for drivers to stay safe over Labor Day Weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Thousands of people may be hitting the road for their Labor Day weekend plans. With the holiday weekend, comes more people on the road and more potential dangers.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Mike McClure says it’s important to put down any distractions, like your phone, and pay even more attention to the road this weekend.

Sgt. McClure says that gives you more time to react if someone is driving dangerously. But he also has tips for what drivers should look out for.

”They’re not maintaining their lane,” Sgt. McClure says. “They may be passing you with bright lights. Something that’s going to catch your eye. Particularly if that vehicle is in front of you. Just watch them for a little bit at a safe distance, and watch if they are weaving outside their lane, onto the shoulder or onto oncoming traffic.”

Sgt. McClure says Labor Day is a crash awareness and reduction effort holiday, meaning more troopers are out on the roads all weekend.

“Our main focus is looking for those impaired drivers, looking for those that are exceeding the speed limit. Once we get those stopped we’re gonna make sure that we’re in compliance with the seatbelt laws,” Sgt. McClure says.

Over Labor Day Weekend in 2020, 18 people died and 463 were injured. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported more than 1,000 crashes.

Sgt. McClure says it’s crucial to plan your route ahead of time and try to leave early to avoid extra traffic.

“That traffic’s going to be slower than maybe what you were accustomed to a few miles before you get there, and that has a tendency to wear on your patience,” Sgt. McClure says. “But if you exercise courtesy, you’re creating a safety cushion not only for yourself, but for those other drivers around you.”

Last year, troopers arrested 146 people for driving while intoxicated during the holiday weekend.

Jewel Christensen lives in Springfield says she’s not planning to travel out of town this weekend. However, she expects people will be traveling into the city.

“The small town bars don’t normally have that, so they come to Springfield to drink and they have to get back home somehow,” Christensen says. “They’re not gonna buy an Uber for 30 bucks to get back to their houses, so they’re gonna drive back and then things happen.”

Christensen says she’s concerned about that.

“People don’t think,” Christensen says. “They get behind the wheel not realizing that’s someone’s daughter, someone’s sister, brother is out in the streets and they just wanna go get to wherever they’re going.”

Sgt. McClure says if you see someone driving dangerously, dial *55 to get in contact with law enforcement.

