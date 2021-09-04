Searchers locate body of Texas kayaker missing along the White River

CALICO ROCK, Ark. (KY3) - Searchers located the body of a kayaker from Texas missing for more than a week on the White River.

Fishermen found the body of Dalton Edwards, of Beaumont, Texas near Calico Rock.

Dalton disappeared near Reds Landing, on the North Fork area of the river in late August. Rescue personnel say Edwards was kayaking with others when he tipped over in the river, began struggling, and then went under. The water level in the White River was high and the current was swift.

