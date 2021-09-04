Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash closes westbound lanes of I-44 in Rolla, Mo.

Courtesy: MoDOT
Courtesy: MoDOT(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Sep. 4, 2021
NEAR ROLLA, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is working a multiple-car crash in Phelps County.

The crash happened in the noon hour Saturday in Rolla on I-44. We do not know anything about injuries.

Crews closed westbound lanes of I-44 to assess the damage. They ask drivers to use alternate routes. Crews hope to reopen the interstate lanes to traffic around Saturday afternoon.

