TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash closes westbound lanes of I-44 in Rolla, Mo.
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NEAR ROLLA, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is working a multiple-car crash in Phelps County.
The crash happened in the noon hour Saturday in Rolla on I-44. We do not know anything about injuries.
Crews closed westbound lanes of I-44 to assess the damage. They ask drivers to use alternate routes. Crews hope to reopen the interstate lanes to traffic around Saturday afternoon.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.