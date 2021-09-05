Advertisement

‘It is so disappointing’: Police investigate damage to Republic business

The Republic Police Department is investigating after a local business suffered significant damage Saturday evening.(Rapid Ship Republic)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - The Republic Police Department is investigating after a local business suffered significant damage Saturday evening.

Rapid Ship Republic, a company that specializes in shipping and mailing service, reported the damage to police around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

The company says someone threw a ball bearing through a window, which resulted in shattered glass inside and outside of the store.

“It is so disappointing that this is happening in our city,” said Rapid Ship Republic in a Facebook post Saturday.

Police confirm an investigation into the damage is underway, but no suspect information is available at this time. The company plans on reviewing its security footage.

The damage comes after other reported instances of property damage and vandalism in Republic in recent months. Vandals targeted the Evergreen Cemetery in August, while two other business owners say their stores were vandalized earlier in the year.

