Late stops help Oklahoma St. hold off Missouri St.

Missouri State’s upset bid of Oklahoma State came up just short in a 23-16 loss.

The Bears defense answered the bell in the second half by holding the Cowboys to just three points after yielding 20 first-half points.

The Bears scored a touchdown on an 11-play, 84-yard drive to make it 23-16 with 4:06 left in the game. They got the ball back on the ensuing kickoff but were unable to go anywhere on a four-play, -4-yard drive.

The Missouri State defense responded again forcing a three-and-out on the next Oklahoma State drive.

The Bears got the ball back at their own 37 with 1:34 left and drove the ball into Oklahoma State territory, but Oklahoma State would end Missouri State’s drive with a sack on 4th and 19.

Jason Shelley threw for 235 yards and a touchdown in the loss. He completed passes to 10 different receivers in the game. The Bears rushed for 102 yards on 37 carries.

Missouri State tallied 336 total yards to Oklahoma State’s 369 yards.

The Bears return home next Saturday to face Central Arkansas. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

