Advertisement

Late stops help Oklahoma St. hold off Missouri St.

Caption
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Missouri State’s upset bid of Oklahoma State came up just short in a 23-16 loss.

The Bears defense answered the bell in the second half by holding the Cowboys to just three points after yielding 20 first-half points.

The Bears scored a touchdown on an 11-play, 84-yard drive to make it 23-16 with 4:06 left in the game. They got the ball back on the ensuing kickoff but were unable to go anywhere on a four-play, -4-yard drive.

The Missouri State defense responded again forcing a three-and-out on the next Oklahoma State drive.

The Bears got the ball back at their own 37 with 1:34 left and drove the ball into Oklahoma State territory, but Oklahoma State would end Missouri State’s drive with a sack on 4th and 19.

Jason Shelley threw for 235 yards and a touchdown in the loss. He completed passes to 10 different receivers in the game. The Bears rushed for 102 yards on 37 carries.

Missouri State tallied 336 total yards to Oklahoma State’s 369 yards.

The Bears return home next Saturday to face Central Arkansas. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield-Greene County Health Department logo
Average age of COVID-19 deaths in Greene County drops to an all-time low
Rain ending late
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain and storms ending across much of the Ozarks tonight
Pulaski County, Mo. Sheriff
Human remains found in Pulaski County, Mo. identified as man missing for two months
A 3 year old drowned in Laclede County Sunday.
Family mourns loss of 3-year-old who drowned in Laclede County
Springfield Kickapoo school officials say they are phasing out an old logo and eliminating...
Springfield’s Kickapoo High School phasing out old logo, changing other traditions, but keeping Chiefs mascot name

Latest News

Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez, right, celebrates in the dugout after hitting a three-run...
Grandal, Chisox hold on; Royals’ Perez reaches 40 HRs
St. Louis Cardinals' Edmundo Sosa, right, tags out Milwaukee Brewers' Eduardo Escobar at second...
Houser pitches 3-hitter for 1st pro shutout, Brews top Cards
Pictures: Missouri State vs. Oklahoma State
Missouri running back Tyler Badie, front right, scores a touchdown in front of Central...
Badie helps Missouri run past Central Michigan