Man suffers significant hand injury from assault in north Springfield, no arrests reported

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a man is hospitalized with a significant hand injury following an assault Saturday in a north Springfield home.

Investigators say no arrests have yet been made in the investigation and the suspect remains on the loose.

Officers responded to the 1000 block of E. Atlantic around 4 p.m. Saturday after a reported disturbance. When they arrived, police say a man had suffered a significant injury to one of his hands, which was partially cut.

The suspect reportedly had a dispute with another family member at the home. Police say the suspect pulled out a “sharp instrument,” then used the object to cut part of the victim’s hand.

Police say the suspect escaped from the home with the object used in the assault. Investigators say the suspect and victim, both men, knew each other, but their exact relationship has not been determined.

The Springfield Police Department says this was an isolated incident that presents no threat to the public. The case will be assigned to domestic violence investigative unit.

Additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

