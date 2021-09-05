Advertisement

Missouri official: Ban help for absentee ballot mistakes

Republican candidate for Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft speaks to supporters Monday,...
Republican candidate for Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft speaks to supporters Monday, Nov. 7, 2016, in Valley Park, Mo. Ashcroft is facing Democratic challenger Robin Smith. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Republican Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft is urging the General Assembly to prohibit local election workers from helping absentee voters correct mistakes, a move that would mean some votes aren’t counted.

The Kansas City Star reports that the request adds to a growing list of measures advanced by Republicans to alter the state’s elections, including restoring a photo ID requirement and making it harder to amend the state constitution through voter-initiated ballot measures.

Some similar proposals failed this year but could be considered again in the 2022 session.

