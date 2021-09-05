The Modern Homestead Fall Harvest Company in Ash Grove sees exponential growth over past year

ASH GROVE, Mo. (KY3) - Fall is right around the corner, and there’s no better way to celebrate the season than to visit a pumpkin patch or corn maze.

The Modern Homestead Fall Harvest Company opened just last year, and the site is already experiencing a huge interest in its new attractions.

Ronessa Williams and her family started the business just last year when her daughter wanted to sell some fall decor. Once people started making purchases, the Williams family began offering mums, pumpkins, and corn stalks. Those sales lead to the opening of a much larger attraction.

“We just opened up, and we were so much busier than what we ever thought we’d be,” said Ronessa Williams. “So it just grew into a bigger version of last year and to where now we’ve got some attractions that we wanted to kind of give families and kids and things to do.”

Now, visitors can shop at the mercantile, visit the sunflower maze, pumpkin patch, and toddler town.

“I’m a mom myself. I have a two-year-old toddler. So I know how he is, if I take him anywhere with mums, he just goes through and just picks off all the blooms as fast as he can,” said Williams.

There’s also a petting zoo with donkeys and alpacas. For families with bigger kids, there’s a 10-acre corn maze. One section of the maze will also be haunted of the evenings. The Williams family decided that the theme of the haunted maze would be based on the property’s history.

Back in the 1800′s, Ash Grove was a lead-mining town, and the Williams family discovered a mine shaft was on the property. While visitors won’t be accessing the actual mine, they can catch a few scares in the mine-themed maze.

The Modern Homestead Fall Harvest Company will open on September 10. You can find out more information on the festivals and attractions here.

