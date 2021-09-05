Ozark, Mo. community shows support for “Walgreens Jack”

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - The Ozark community is showing their love and support for one an employee at Walgreens.

The community calls him “Walgreens Jack” and he has worked at the store for years. Jack faced a heart attack recently and has not been back at work for more than a month. So the community wanted to show him how much they love him.

“I was just devastated when I heard he had a heart attack, he is such a good person,” said customer Tommy Brown.

One employee at Walgreens came up with the vision and they gifted him a giant card with hundreds of signatures from customers who miss him dearly.

“”There’s never a dull moment, he always has a smile on his face,” said Brown.

“They filled three pages front and back and some wrote how much their kids loved him and really miss him,” said Sunni Morris Walgreens Manager. “It’s not the same without him here.”

KY3 got the honor to meet Jack and he shared the first thing he wants to do when he recovers is to go back to Walgreens.

“The customers are like my family and I really miss them,” said ‘Walgreens Jack.’

The Walgreens manager will frequently post photos of Jack on Facebook because he is so loved. Her most recent post shared the card the community made for him and more than 100 commented to share why he is so special.

“Jack, we hope you get to feeling better soon! You are a light and an example of love and kindness in this community. Just from being you! Thank you!” said one customer in the comments.

Walgreens Jack has touched hearts of many people in the community.

“I come to this location just to see Jack. He is such a kind man. Thinking of you Jack,” said a customer.

walgreens jack (ky3)

