Teen girl dies in crash involving two jet skis at Table Rock Lake

By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STONE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A teen girl died in a crash Saturday afternoon involving two jet skis at Table Rock Lake, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The victim has not been identified, but next of kin have been notified. MSHP says a 14-year-old girl from St. Louis died in the crash.

MSHP responded to the crash around 4 p.m. near the Little Indian Point 5 mark of Table Rock Lake.

Investigators says a 15-year-old boy driving a jet ski struck a second jet ski on the water, which led to the second driver being ejected. According to MSHP, that driver was sent to a hospital for treatment, but was later pronounced dead.

MSHP Troop D, which covers most of southwest Missouri, has investigated seven boating-related fatalities in 2021.

