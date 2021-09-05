Two Missouri parents charged after overdose in hot car with four-week-old inside

WASHINGTON, Mo. (KY3) - Two parents face criminal charges after reportedly overdosing on drugs while a four-week-old infant sat in the backseat of a hot car.

A prosecutor in Franklin County, Missouri, has filed child endangerment charges against Haley Kester, 25, and John Carpenter, 40.

According to a report from the Washington, Missouri, Police Department, officers and medical personnel responded to the 1900 block of East Fifth Street when they received a report that two people were “slumped” over in a car. While investigating, authorities found a 4-week-old infant secured in a car seat in the backseat of the car and covered by a blanket.

Police issued the following statement on the infant:

The infant was treated at the scene and transported to Mercy Hospital in Washington by medical personnel, due to the infant showing signs of being in distress, due to the heat. When medical personnel found the infant in the back seat of the vehicle, the windows of the vehicle were up and the vehicle was not running. The medical personnel described the temperature inside the vehicle as “hot.”

Police say both Kester and Carpenter refused further medical treatment at the scene, then both were arrested for child endangerment.

Following medical treatment, the Washington Police Department took the infant into protective custody and released the child to the Franklin County Children’s Division.

